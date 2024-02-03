MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC?

MBSG vs EBFC: The Red & Gold Brigade will be heading into this game as an equal favourite to clinch the three points after their resounding success in the Kalinga Super Cup held in Odisha.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 07:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal has made two finals under Carles Cuadrat and will look to continue its positive run of form, against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, this time around.
East Bengal has made two finals under Carles Cuadrat and will look to continue its positive run of form, against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, this time around. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

East Bengal has made two finals under Carles Cuadrat and will look to continue its positive run of form, against arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant, this time around. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 will witness its first Kolkata Derby of the season when Mohun Bagan Super Giant square off against East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 3, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

In a fixture with profound historical significance and a rivalry that has been fostered for over a century, the Red & Gold Brigade will be heading into this game as an equal favourite to clinch the three points after their resounding success in the Kalinga Super Cup held in Odisha.

After a few disappointing campaigns, the team turned a new chapter with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat as its tactician. First, it made it to the final of the Durand Cup, got into the playoff spots halfway into the ISL campaign, and has now finally won silverware which gives it a chance to compete in Asia next year.

The Mariners, on the other hand, came into the season with one of the strongest squads at their disposal after the acquisition of multiple marquee players in the summer. However, injury issues coupled with other complications saw them struggle in December, in conjunction with the departure of Juan Ferrando and the arrival of a familiar face in Antonio Lopez Habas back to the club.

Habas will be on the touchline for the first time in this ISL season and he could not have come across a better opportunity than the Kolkata Derby to create an impact.

Regardless of the concerns in the opening half, the Mariners have it in them to bounce back and finish this season on a high. They will be hoping to avenge the loss in the Kolkata Derby during the Super Cup, and what better occasion to do that than Lopez’s first ISL game in-charge since his comeback?

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE Streaming info
When and where will Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal be played?
The Kolkata derby, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, in the Indian Super League, will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, also called the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal on TV?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League can be watched live on the TV channel, Sports18 SD and HD.
Where to live stream Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal?
The Kolkata derby, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal in the Indian Super League can be live streamed on JioCinema.

