Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC?

Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 will witness its first Kolkata Derby of the season when Mohun Bagan Super Giant square off against East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on February 3, Saturday, at 7:30 p.m.

In a fixture with profound historical significance and a rivalry that has been fostered for over a century, the Red & Gold Brigade will be heading into this game as an equal favourite to clinch the three points after their resounding success in the Kalinga Super Cup held in Odisha.

After a few disappointing campaigns, the team turned a new chapter with the appointment of former Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat as its tactician. First, it made it to the final of the Durand Cup, got into the playoff spots halfway into the ISL campaign, and has now finally won silverware which gives it a chance to compete in Asia next year.

The Mariners, on the other hand, came into the season with one of the strongest squads at their disposal after the acquisition of multiple marquee players in the summer. However, injury issues coupled with other complications saw them struggle in December, in conjunction with the departure of Juan Ferrando and the arrival of a familiar face in Antonio Lopez Habas back to the club.

Habas will be on the touchline for the first time in this ISL season and he could not have come across a better opportunity than the Kolkata Derby to create an impact.

Regardless of the concerns in the opening half, the Mariners have it in them to bounce back and finish this season on a high. They will be hoping to avenge the loss in the Kolkata Derby during the Super Cup, and what better occasion to do that than Lopez’s first ISL game in-charge since his comeback?