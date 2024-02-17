Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v NEUFC lineups; When, where to watch; H2H record; Kickoff at 5 PM IST

Preview

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to push ahead its midseason revival when it meets neighbour NorthEast United FC in a matchweek-15 fixture of the ISL-10 at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

After a string of setbacks towards the end of the League’s first phase that saw the side losing three successive matches and also its head coach in Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan SG started its recovery process by recalling Anotnio Lopez Habas.

The seasoned Spaniard, still considered the most successful coach in ISL, reversed the rot immediately on his arrival as the Mariners returned to winning ways while picking up seven points in its last three outings.

The best of it came in the last outing where Mohun Bagan ended the 12-match unbeaten run of FC Goa at the latter’s home in Fatorda Stadium with a 1-0 win.

When and where will Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC be played?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC, in the Indian Super League, will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC on TV?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC in the Indian Super League can be watched live on the TV channel, Sports18 SD and HD.

Where to live stream Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC in the Indian Super League can be live streamed on JioCinema.