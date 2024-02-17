Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v NEUFC lineups; When, where to watch; H2H record; Kickoff at 5 PM IST

- February 17, 2024 16:29From the coach’s corner
Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Antonio Lopez Habas: “We have the same squad as the last match. The objective is that we want to get three points. It depends on the opposition as well but our approach is to be positive.”
NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali: “My strategy is to make sure we do the best that we can. As I said, we are playing against a dinosaur! We need to be smart in our game and try to do the best we can.”
- February 17, 2024 16:10Mohun Bagan Super Giant starting line-up!
- February 17, 2024 16:03NorthEast United FC starting line-up!
- February 17, 2024 15:51Head-to-Head
Played – 9
Mohun Bagan Super Giant – 6
NorthEast United FC – 2
Draws – 1
- February 17, 2024 15:35Preview
Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be looking to push ahead its midseason revival when it meets neighbour NorthEast United FC in a matchweek-15 fixture of the ISL-10 at home in Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.
After a string of setbacks towards the end of the League’s first phase that saw the side losing three successive matches and also its head coach in Juan Ferrando, Mohun Bagan SG started its recovery process by recalling Anotnio Lopez Habas.
The seasoned Spaniard, still considered the most successful coach in ISL, reversed the rot immediately on his arrival as the Mariners returned to winning ways while picking up seven points in its last three outings.
The best of it came in the last outing where Mohun Bagan ended the 12-match unbeaten run of FC Goa at the latter’s home in Fatorda Stadium with a 1-0 win.
When and where will Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC be played?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC, in the Indian Super League, will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
How to watch Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC on TV?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC in the Indian Super League can be watched live on the TV channel, Sports18 SD and HD.
Where to live stream Mohun Bagan SG vs North East United FC?
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs North East United FC in the Indian Super League can be live streamed on JioCinema.
Latest on Sportstar
- Anmol is brave and intelligent: Gopichand
- Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG v NEUFC lineups; When, where to watch; H2H record; Kickoff at 5 PM IST
- IND vs ENG LIVE score updates, 3rd Test Day 3: India 172/1; Jaiswal gets to his hundred
- Asian Indoor Athletics C’ships: Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 60m hurdles, breaks NR; Harmilan Bains bags gold in 1500m
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 2 updates: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores 200 for Bengal; Mumbai beats Assam
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE