Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE score, MBSG 2-1 SDEC, Kalinga Super Cup: Suryawanshi sees red, Sadiku goal keeps Mariners ahead

- January 09, 2024 21:1990’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
A late surge by Sreenidi and Mohun Bagan players are pegged back inside their own half. There is a momentary reprieve as Arsh is fouled and Mohun Bagan has a freekick.
- January 09, 2024 21:1789’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
MBSG sub: IN- Surajit OUT- Cummings
- January 09, 2024 21:16RED CARD86’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
RED CARD: Abhishek Suryanwanshi sees a second yellow for a tackle from behind and he gets his marching orders.
- January 09, 2024 21:1283’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
Castaneda almost has a jab at the ball to shoot from distance but the effort was always rising. Poor technique from the Sreenidi Deccan player there.
- January 09, 2024 21:1082’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
MBSG sub: IN- Suhail OUT- Sadiku
- January 09, 2024 21:0981’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
Castaneda goes down inside the box and there is a loud shout for penalty but the referee does not pay heed and waves play to continue.
- January 09, 2024 21:0879’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
Mohun Bagan launches a counter-attack that has Sreenidi Deccan scrambling. Boumous threads a beautiful through ball to Sadiku. The Albanian tries to get a shot away from inside the box but he cannot get a desired connection as he is crowded out.
At the other end, Castaneda also has a shot at goal but it is blocked and Sreenidi has a corner.
- January 09, 2024 21:0675’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
Vaz Pinto has introduced both Ibrahim Sissoko and David Castaneda in a bid to get the equaliser.
Castaneda tries to impact the game almost immediately with a shot at goal but Arsh is ot troubled.
- January 09, 2024 21:0273’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC
Sadiku tries to score a quick second as he shoots hard and low on the turn. But Albino matches the shot with an equally brilliant save to keep his team in the match.
- January 09, 2024 20:59GOAL71’ GOOALL! MBSG 2-1 SDEC! SADIKU SCORES!
Boumous plays a long ball to Asish Rai, who brings down the ball well. He gets past his marker on the left and swings a cross in the middle, which Sadiku gets at the end of to slot the ball inside the net.
There was a hint of offside but the flag stays down and Mohun Bagan has a lead.
- January 09, 2024 20:5769’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Sadiku shoots from distance on the turn. He manages to keep his effort on target but the effort is weak and Albino collects the ball easily.
- January 09, 2024 20:5666’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Jagdeep cuts in and squares the ball in the middle. William gets the ball and tries to get his shot away but cannot,. The danger wasn’t over as Lalnuntluanga takes a shot from distance but he does not trouble Arsh.
- January 09, 2024 20:5061’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Sreenidi Deccan has not been able create a substantial chance in the second-half. It is all Mohun Bagan right now. One might expect to start seeing changes soon.
- January 09, 2024 20:45YELLOW CARD57’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
MBSG booking: Sumir Rathi sees a yellow card after a clattering foul on Lalromawia. The Mohun Bagan player instantly apologised after the foul.
- January 09, 2024 20:4254’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
A flurry of corners for Mohun Bagan but Sreenidi’s defence stays strong in each to keep the ball from going inside the net. Unlike the first half, it is Mohun Bagan, which is dominating play in all departments.
- January 09, 2024 20:3950’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Sadiku rifles a shot at goal from distance. It is a clean shot but the Albanian could not keep his effort on target.
- January 09, 2024 20:3748’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Petratos and Sadiku try to play a one-two near the Sreenidi box but the latter is tackled and he goes down. Mohun Bagan wants a foul but the referee waves play to go on.
- January 09, 2024 20:34Second-half!
Scores level at 1-1 as the second-half between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Sreenidi Deccn kicks-off.
- January 09, 2024 20:19HALFTIMEHALF-TIME!
Goals by Jason Cummings and William Alves keep Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Sreenidi Deccan level at 1-1 as the match breaks for half-time.
- January 09, 2024 20:1845+2’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Sreenidi Deccan’s defence stading strong amidst a barrage of shots by the Mohun Bagan players. Petratos started it after receiving a ball from the left channel and taking a shot at goal. His effort is blocked but Suryawanshi shoots on the rebound,which is blocked again.
- January 09, 2024 20:1745’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Two minutes added at the end of the first-half.
- January 09, 2024 20:1442’ MBSG 1-1 SDEC
Boumous slips a pass to Asish Rai, who had made an excellent run. Eli Sabia slides in to stop Rai and the latter takes a tumble inside the box and the ball goes out of play. There is a moderate shout for penalty but Sabia’s foul is deemed fair by the referee.
- January 09, 2024 20:10GOAL39’ GOOALL! MBSG 1-1 SDEC! CUMMINGS SCORES THE EQUALISER!
Sreenidi cannot clear its lines and Suryawanshi gets the ball right outside the box. His looped effort strikes the crossbar and comes back into play and Cummings is there to slot the ball home into an empty net.
- January 09, 2024 20:0736’ MBSG 0-1 SDEC
Petratos takes the freekick and swings the ball inside the box but Albino does well to come off his line and punch the ball away.
- January 09, 2024 20:0736’ MBSG 0-1 SDEC
SDEC booking: Jagdeep Singh sees a yellow for a late and reckless challenge on Kiyan.
- January 09, 2024 20:0635’ MBSG 0-1 SDEC
The Mariners are trying patiently to stitch an attack to open the Sreenidi defence but the latter have been strong and compact till now to protect their lead.
- January 09, 2024 20:01YELLOW CARD30’ MBSG 0-1 SDEC
MBSG booking: Armando Sadiku with a high boot on Gurmukh and the Albanian is shown a yellow card.
- January 09, 2024 19:59GOAL28’ GOOALL! MBSG 0-1 SDEC! WILLIAM SCORES!
William Alves Oliviera sends Arsh the wrong way and slots the ball in the bottom left-corner to convert his penalty, for a Sreenidi Deccan lead.
- January 09, 2024 19:5927’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
PENALTY TO SREENIDI- Sumit Rathi brings down Lalromawia inside the box and Sreenidi Deccan has a penalty.
- January 09, 2024 19:5826’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
It is a good freekick by Faysal as he forces a save from Arsh with his shot. The danger isn’t immediately over as Sreenidi players try to score from the rebound, but the Mariners defend in numbers.
- January 09, 2024 19:56YELLOW CARD25’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
MBSG booking: Abhishek Suryawanshi is the first player to get booked in the match as he sees a yellow card.
His foul gives Sreenidi a freekick in a dangerous position.
- January 09, 2024 19:5321’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
There is an error in defence for the Mariners at the back, which allows Sreenidi to get back possession. Lalnuntluanga goes for a piledriving shot from distance, which has Arsh scrambling but does not trouble him.
- January 09, 2024 19:4917’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
CLOSE - Lalromawia with a belter of a shot from distance. The ball take a favourable bounce in front of him and the Sreenidi player shoots on the volley from miles out. Arsh was out of position and the ball did take a dangerous dip but thankfully for the Mariners, the effort was close but not on target.
- January 09, 2024 19:4816’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Kiyan pings in a cross from the left, intended for Cummings in the middle. Cummings tries to get at the end of the cross but ends up fouling Abhushek Ambekar in the process.
- January 09, 2024 19:4615’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Asish Rai shoots first-time on the turn from inside the Sreenidi box but skies his effort.
- January 09, 2024 19:4513’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
The Mohun Bagan attack has been unable to find its footing in the match until now. The likes of Petratos, Sadiku and Cummings have been ably dealt with by the Sreenidi defence.
- January 09, 2024 19:4311’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Sreenidi launches a counter-attack after a defensive lapse inside its own box but the final cross from the left is disappointing.
- January 09, 2024 19:407’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Contrary to expectations, it is Sreenidi which is playing the snappier football. There is an air of confidence in their passes and their natural play has a lot of flair at the moment. The Mariners are being made to work hard to win the ball when they lose possession.
- January 09, 2024 19:354’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Petratos finds hismelf with time and space and shoots at goal from an ambitious distance. The effort is nowhere near the target and Sreenidi gets a goalkick.
- January 09, 2024 19:343’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
Faysal swings in a cross inside the Mohun Bagan box from the right flank but the ball does not find a Sreenidi shirt. The ball goes out for a goalkeeper.
- January 09, 2024 19:331’ MBSG 0-0 SDEC
An open start to the match with both teams showing their intent to attack.
- January 09, 2024 19:31Kick-off!
The Kalinga Super Cup clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Sreenidi Deccan is underway at the Kalinga Stadium.
- January 09, 2024 19:00Mohun Bagan Super Giant - Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards - VOTE NOW!
- January 09, 2024 18:33Sreenidi Deccan lineup!
- January 09, 2024 18:28Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineup!
- January 09, 2024 18:15Predicted XI
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Arsh Shaikh (GK); Ashish Rai, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Sumit Rathi; Deepak Tangri, Glan Martins; Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Nassiri; Jason Cummings.
Sreenidi Deccan: Albino Gomes (GK); Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Eli Sabia; Rilwan Hassan, R Lalbiakliana, Mayakkannan; Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Ibrahim Sissoko, William Alves.
- January 09, 2024 18:02Preview
The Cup format of the country’s club-level football competition, renamed as Kalinga Super Cup, will get underway with 16 teams vying for the top honour at the Kalinga Stadium from Tuesday.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will meet another Hyderabad-based team, Sreenidi Deccan FC, in the second match of the day.
Mohun Bagan is the team hit hardest by this development, having contributed seven players to the senior National side. Mumbai City FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will also be missing some of its key Indian players.
Sreenidi is the highest-placed team among the four I-League sides in the tournament while all the 12 ISL teams will play here.
When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match kicks-off at 7:30 PM IST, Tuesday, January 9 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan Kalinga Super Cup match?
The Mohun Bagan vs Sreenidi Deccan will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network. The match can also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE score, MBSG 2-1 SDEC, Kalinga Super Cup: Suryawanshi sees red, Sadiku goal keeps Mariners ahead
- IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Updates: Healy, Mooney start strongly for Australia in chase vs India
- PKL 10 Highlights: Maninder-less Bengal Warriors beats Telugu Titans 46-26, Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 goes in vain
- Afghanistan, giant killer of ODI World Cup 2023, gears up for T20Is against India in chilly conditions
- National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE