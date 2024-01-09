Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Sreenidi Deccan LIVE score, MBSG 2-1 SDEC, Kalinga Super Cup: Suryawanshi sees red, Sadiku goal keeps Mariners ahead

79’ MBSG 2-1 SDEC

Mohun Bagan launches a counter-attack that has Sreenidi Deccan scrambling. Boumous threads a beautiful through ball to Sadiku. The Albanian tries to get a shot away from inside the box but he cannot get a desired connection as he is crowded out.

At the other end, Castaneda also has a shot at goal but it is blocked and Sreenidi has a corner.