Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
MBSG, formerly called ATK Mohun Bagan, defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties to win its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title in March 2023.
Later, in the same year, the Kolkata-based club won its 17th Durand Cup title, beating arch-rival East Bengal 1-0. It also had a good run abroad, beating ISL 2021-22 champion Hyderabad FC and Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh to qualify for the AFC Cup.
IN 2023
- Won maiden ISL title, beating Bengaluru FC in the final
- Beat East Bengal to win Durand Cup 2023 - most successful team in the tournament
- Beat Hyderabad FC and Abahani Dhaka to qualify for AFC Cup
- Keeper Vishal Kaith won Golden Glove, Dimitri Petratos was joint-highest goalscorer
