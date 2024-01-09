Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

ACES Awards 2024 | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards

MBSG, formerly called ATK Mohun Bagan, defeated Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties to win its maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title in March 2023.

Later, in the same year, the Kolkata-based club won its 17th Durand Cup title, beating arch-rival East Bengal 1-0. It also had a good run abroad, beating ISL 2021-22 champion Hyderabad FC and Abahani Dhaka from Bangladesh to qualify for the AFC Cup.

IN 2023

Won maiden ISL title, beating Bengaluru FC in the final

Beat East Bengal to win Durand Cup 2023 - most successful team in the tournament

Beat Hyderabad FC and Abahani Dhaka to qualify for AFC Cup

Keeper Vishal Kaith won Golden Glove, Dimitri Petratos was joint-highest goalscorer