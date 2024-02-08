SAFF Women’s U-19 C’ships: India declared joint winners with Bangladesh after initially winning via coin toss

India was declared the winner of the SAFF U19 Women’s football final over Bangladesh with a coin toss after the game was tied 11-11 on penalties. The match officials later announced both sides as the joint winners of the tournament.

India took the lead early on in the 8th minute of the match and was ahead at half-time. Bangladesh pulled one back in stoppage time right before the full-time whistle and the game went on to penalties.

Interestingly, all the 11 players of both sides, including the goalkeepers, converted their penalty kicks.

After the scoreline reached 11-11, the referee was about to continue the penalty shootout when she was told not to do that.

Suddenly, she called in the captains of the two sides and the toss of the coin was done. India were the lucky side to win the toss of coin and they celebrated.

The Bangladeshis protested and their players refused to leave the field of play for a long time.

There was confusion and pandamonium all along and the sizeable crowd were seen throwing a few bottles onto the field and shouting slogans.

After more than one hour, the match commissioner, who initially took the decision for tossing the coin, changed his decision and India and Bangladesh were declared joint winners.

“It was a good gesture from the All India Football Federation. We accepted the decision to declare both sides as joint winners,” an AIFF source told PTI.

There was confusion on the part of the match officials regarding the tournament rules, which led to the unprecedented scenes.