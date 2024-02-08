MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spy chief to run Kyrgyzstan’s football body

The post has been vacant since Kyrgyzstan, which is 98th in FIFA’s world rankings, was eliminated early from the Asian Cup last month.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 19:58 IST , Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) said Tashiev was the only candidate to run the group, and his candidacy would be put to a formal vote on February 19.
The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) said Tashiev was the only candidate to run the group, and his candidacy would be put to a formal vote on February 19. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) said Tashiev was the only candidate to run the group, and his candidacy would be put to a formal vote on February 19. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kyrgyzstan’s spy chief Kamchybek Tashiev is set to head the Central Asian country’s national football association, it said Thursday, after a request from the country’s ruler.

President Sadyr Japarov consolidated power in the ex-Soviet country after 2021 when supporters sprung him from prison where he was serving time on kidnapping charges.

The presumed appointment follows a trend in ex-Soviet Central Asia where intelligence chiefs and relatives of strongmen leaders run football bodies or top teams in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) said Tashiev was the only candidate to run the group, and his candidacy would be put to a formal vote on February 19.

ALSO READ: Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football

The 55-year-old is a confidant of Japarov and apart from heading the ex-Soviet country’s intelligence service, is vice president of Kyrgyzstan’s boxing association.

The post has been vacant since Kyrgyzstan, which is 98th in FIFA’s world rankings, was eliminated early from the Asian Cup last month.

Japarov in the wake of the defeat called on Tashiev, who enjoys wide-ranging powers, to “restore order” within the federation.

Related Topics

Kyrgyzstan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  2. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 126/5 (35), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spy chief to run Kyrgyzstan’s football body
    AFP
  5. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spy chief to run Kyrgyzstan’s football body
    AFP
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Girona and its historic season faces Real Madrid challenge with league lead at stake
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: PSG is set to leave Parc des Princes, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the UEFA congress
    Reuters
  4. Ceferin will not stand for re-election for UEFA presidency in 2027
    AP
  5. Spain only EU member to not sign French statement on sports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024 Live Updates: Vaishali wins Sportswoman of the year (Individual); Men’s relay team triumphs in track and field
    Team Sportstar
  2. Parul Chaudhary wins Sportwoman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: AUS 126/5 (35), Peake, Campbell steady in 180-run chase vs PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spy chief to run Kyrgyzstan’s football body
    AFP
  5. Men’s 4x400m Relay Team wins Sportman of the Year (Track and Field) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment