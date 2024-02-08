MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football

The CEO of Muang Thai Insurance, known by the nickname “Madame Pang”, also built up a 16-year football career that included a stint as manager of Thailand’s national football team.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 17:05 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Nualphan Lamsam addresses the media after being appointed as president of Thailand’s football association.
Nualphan Lamsam addresses the media after being appointed as president of Thailand’s football association. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nualphan Lamsam addresses the media after being appointed as president of Thailand’s football association. | Photo Credit: AFP

Thai insurance tycoon Nualphan Lamsam became the first woman appointed as president of Thailand’s football association on Thursday.

The CEO of Muang Thai Insurance, known by the nickname “Madame Pang”, also built up a 16-year football career that included a stint as manager of Thailand’s national football team.

She won 68 of 73 votes following a closed-door meeting of the association’s governing body.

Nualphan takes over the helm from Somyot Poompanmoung, who resigned following the national team’s poor performance and players’ disputes with Indonesia during last year’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

“I am glad, it’s truly my intention (to lead the team). I thank those who voted for me,” Nualphan, 57, told reporters after the vote.

“Football is the people’s sport, and it is the hope of the entire Thai population.”

She pledged to work for greater transparency within the football association after a scandal last year that revealed its budget was not properly used to support young players.

Nualphan had managed the national football team since 2021 but stepped down this year to run in the FA presidential election.

Thailand ended its Asian Cup journey in the round of 16, bowing out to Uzbekistan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Nualphan Lamsam /

Thailand Football Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  2. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  3. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  2. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  3. Former Manchester United star Lingard joins South Korea’s FC Seoul
    AFP
  4. Dani Alves denies alleged sexual assault, testifies he did not sexually assault his accuser
    PTI
  5. Alex Morgan left off USWNT Gold Cup roster
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Nualphan Lamsam becomes first woman to lead Thai football
    AFP
  2. UEFA urged by French minister to protect football from risk of owners investing in multiple clubs
    AP
  3. AUS vs PAK Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Straker takes six wickets, Pakistan 179 all out vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. Neeraj Chopra honoured by Swiss tourism with plaque at Jungfrau’s Ice Palace
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment