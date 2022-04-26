Dennerby names 33 players for FIFA women's U-17 WC national camp

Indian women's football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Tuesday named 33 players for a national coaching camp as part of its preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in the country later this year.

The players, who have assembled here, include 12 from the side that won the SAFF U-18 Women’s Championship title earlier this year.

Bhubaneswar’s Kalinga Stadium, Margao's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October. The draw for the marquee tournament will take place in Zurich on June 24.

