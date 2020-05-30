Football Football ISL: Hyderabad FC extends Laxmikant's contract by a year Laxmikant joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Asir, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojari, Dimple Bhagat and Abhishek Halder who have also extended their stay. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 30 May, 2020 19:49 IST Laxmikant Kattimani was part of the FC Goa side which reached the final of the 2015 ISL season. - ISL/SPORTZPICS V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 30 May, 2020 19:49 IST Hyderabad FC handed a one-year-extension to experienced goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.The 31-year-old will continue with the club till the end of 2020-21 season. Hyderabad had a forgetful Indian Super League debut season in 2019-20. It finished at the bottom of the table but Laxmikant appeared only six times in the latter half of the season.READ| AIFF decides to delay start of upcoming domestic season due to COVID-19 pandemic “I am really happy to extend my stay with Hyderabad FC. I am very grateful for the faith shown in me by the management. I think towards the end of the last season, we showed a lot of improvement as a team. There was a change of approach and I hope that we can build on that in the upcoming season. The fans have been great in our debut season and I hope they will keep supporting us,” Laxmikant said in a statement on Saturday.Laxmikant joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Asir, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojari, Dimple Bhagat and Abhishek Halder who have also extended their stay with Hyderabad FC. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos