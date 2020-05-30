ISL: Hyderabad FC extends Laxmikant's contract by a year

Hyderabad FC handed a one-year-extension to experienced goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani.

The 31-year-old will continue with the club till the end of 2020-21 season.

Hyderabad had a forgetful Indian Super League debut season in 2019-20. It finished at the bottom of the table but Laxmikant appeared only six times in the latter half of the season.

“I am really happy to extend my stay with Hyderabad FC. I am very grateful for the faith shown in me by the management. I think towards the end of the last season, we showed a lot of improvement as a team. There was a change of approach and I hope that we can build on that in the upcoming season. The fans have been great in our debut season and I hope they will keep supporting us,” Laxmikant said in a statement on Saturday.

Laxmikant joins Adil Khan, Mohammad Asir, Ashish Rai, Nikhil Poojari, Dimple Bhagat and Abhishek Halder who have also extended their stay with Hyderabad FC.