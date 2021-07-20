Odisha FC appoints 'Kiko' Ramirez Gonzalez as its new head coach for upcoming season

Indian Super League side Odisha FC has appointed 'Kiko' Ramirez Gonzalez as its new head coach on a one-year deal for the upcoming season of the competition, with an option to extend beyond the eighth season.

The 51-year-old Spaniard has extensive coaching experience, having been at the helm in clubs like CE L'Hospitalet, CD Castellon, and CE Sabadell in Spain. He has also coached overseas, with teams like Wisla Krakow in Poland in 2017.

Prior to that, Ramirez had a rich playing career, having represented several clubs in Spain, including the likes of Sabadell, Malaga, Ceuta, Cartagonova among others.

"I am very excited to arrive in India and start working on this amazing project with Odisha FC to make our fans feel proud of the team. We are going to work hard to build a strong team with good players that represent our fan base," Ramirez said, after his appointment.

In addition to appointing a new head coach, the club also announced the appointment of Joaquín "Kino" García Sánchez as the Assistant Coach and Head of Football Development.

Sanchez comes in a wealth of experience, having served as the coach at Valencia's youth teams. He has also been the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working in coordination with the Spanish federation.

"I am happy to be part of the team as Assistant Coach of the first team and Head of Football Development for the Club. I am really looking forward to start training with the great team that we are building. To all the fans, you will feel proud of us. See you in the pitch," he said after his appointment.