Euro 2024 qualifiers: Juventus’ Locatelli out of Italy’s eligibility deciders

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli is injured and out of Italy’s final Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Ukraine, coach Luciano Spalletti said on Monday.
Spalletti told reporters that “Locatelli has left” without specifying what injury had led to the 25-year-old being forced to depart the Azzurri training camp.
Locatelli joins AC Milan captain Davide Calabria, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi on the treatment table, leaving Spalletti with 25 of the 29 players he initially called up for the Group C deciders.
Italy is third, three points behind Ukraine who occupy the second automatic qualifying spot in Group C but have played a game more than the European champions.
READ MORE: Man United’s Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty
Spalletti’s team hosts North Macedonia, which dumped Italy out of the last World Cup at the play-offs, in Rome on Friday night before taking on Ukraine in Leverkusen the following Monday.
Four points from those two matches will give Italy the chance to defend its title at next summer’s tournament in Germany.
Locatelli recently signed a long-term deal with Juventus that will keep him at the Serie A club until 2028.
