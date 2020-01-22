Insigne guides Napoli past Lazio in action-packed Coppa quarterfinal

Lorenzo Insigne's fine solo goal proved the difference in an enthralling encounter as Napoli beat in-form Lazio 1-0 to advance to the Coppa Italia semifinal.

Elseid Hysaj and Lucas Leiva were dismissed in the opening period, the latter shown a straight red after protesting against a booking, as Napoli handed Lazio just its third loss in 17 games in all competitions.

Insigne guided a cool finish past Thomas Strakosha after dribbling in from the left in the second minute, but Ciro Immobile missed a chance to equalise from the spot eight minutes later - Serie A's leading goalscorer losing his footing and looping his penalty over the crossbar.

Arkadiusz Milik saw a header come back off the post with 20 minutes remaining, with Immobile volleying against the bar before Mario Rui curled an effort against the woodwork in a frantic finale.

However, Napoli held on for a win - just its third since Gennaro Gattuso took over in December - that set up a last-four meeting with Fiorentina or Inter.