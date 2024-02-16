MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score: Will Lionel Messi start against boyhood club? Predicted lineups, streaming info

Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score: Check the updates and commentary from the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys pre-season friendly match being played at the DRV-PNK Stadium in Florida.

Updated : Feb 16, 2024 05:06 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba participate in a training session.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba participate in a training session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba participate in a training session. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys friendly being played at the DRV-PNK Stadium in Florida.

  • February 16, 2024 05:03
    Newell’s Old Boys - Playing XI
  • February 16, 2024 05:00
    A big miss for Inter Miami?

    Coach Tata Martino confirmed on the match eve that Sergio Busquets will not be featuring in the starting lineup against Newell’s Old Boys. There are no imminent injury threats to the midfielder and he has been sidelined for precautionary reasons, Martino said in the pre-match press conference.

  • February 16, 2024 04:52
    Will Messi start?

    After keeping his game-time limited across Inter Miami’s pre-season tour which stretched from Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong, coach Tata Martino gave strong hints that Lionel Messi could walk out with the starting lineup.

  • February 16, 2024 04:48
    Inter Miami - Last 5 results

    Drew 0-0 vs Vissel Kobe

    Won 4-1 vs Hong Kong XI

    Lost 0-6 vs Al Nassr 

    Lost 3-4 vs Al Hilal

    Lost 0-1 vs FC Dallas

  • February 16, 2024 04:37
    The arrival!
  • February 16, 2024 04:37
    Inter Miami gearing up for its final pre-season friendly
  • February 16, 2024 04:33
    Predicted Lineups

    Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Aviles, Allen, Alba, Gregore, Campana, Ruiz, Gressel, Suarez, Messi.

    Newell’s Old Boys: Macagno, Mendez, Velasquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Diaz, Fernandez, May, Banega, Aguirre, Ramirez.

  • February 16, 2024 04:27
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match start?

    The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will kick off on February 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. IST. In the United States, the game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15.

    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India?

    The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Newell's Old Boys /

Lionel Messi

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
