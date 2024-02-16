Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score: Will Lionel Messi start against boyhood club? Predicted lineups, streaming info

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match start?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will kick off on February 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. IST. In the United States, the game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India?

The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.