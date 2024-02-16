- February 16, 2024 05:03Newell’s Old Boys - Playing XI
- February 16, 2024 05:00A big miss for Inter Miami?
Coach Tata Martino confirmed on the match eve that Sergio Busquets will not be featuring in the starting lineup against Newell’s Old Boys. There are no imminent injury threats to the midfielder and he has been sidelined for precautionary reasons, Martino said in the pre-match press conference.
- February 16, 2024 04:52Will Messi start?
After keeping his game-time limited across Inter Miami’s pre-season tour which stretched from Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong, coach Tata Martino gave strong hints that Lionel Messi could walk out with the starting lineup.
- February 16, 2024 04:48Inter Miami - Last 5 results
Drew 0-0 vs Vissel Kobe
Won 4-1 vs Hong Kong XI
Lost 0-6 vs Al Nassr
Lost 3-4 vs Al Hilal
Lost 0-1 vs FC Dallas
- February 16, 2024 04:37The arrival!
- February 16, 2024 04:37Inter Miami gearing up for its final pre-season friendly
- February 16, 2024 04:33Predicted Lineups
Inter Miami: Callender, Yedlin, Aviles, Allen, Alba, Gregore, Campana, Ruiz, Gressel, Suarez, Messi.
Newell’s Old Boys: Macagno, Mendez, Velasquez, Glavinovich, Martino, Diaz, Fernandez, May, Banega, Aguirre, Ramirez.
- February 16, 2024 04:27LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match start?
The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will kick off on February 16, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. IST. In the United States, the game will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 15.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys match in India?
The friendly between Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
Latest on Sportstar
- Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys Live Score: Will Lionel Messi start against boyhood club? Predicted lineups, streaming info
- Inter Miami vs Newell’s Old Boys, LIVE Streaming Info: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch Messi against boyhood club?
- Premier League 2023-24: Hodgson in stable condition after falling ill
- China’s Pan Zhanle wins men’s 100m freestyle world title
- Pakistan terminates Haris Rauf’s contract for refusing to play Tests in Australia
