Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he had no qualms being a lightning rod for criticism after the team’s Serie A form nosedived as long as his players are protected ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal that could define their season.

Inter has not won in its last five league games, suffering four defeats to fall out of the top four and sits two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, leading to reports Inzaghi could be sacked.

However, it has done well in the Champions League, advancing from the group stage at the expense of La Liga leader Barcelona before eliminating Porto in the last 16.

Inter has a 2-0 lead over Benfica ahead of the second leg at the San Siro on Wednesday as it looks to reach the semifinals for the first time since it was crowned European champion in 2010.

“Before Barcelona, as before Porto, it (the criticism) was the same, personally I am used to it. Better they criticise me than the players,” Inzaghi told reporters on Tuesday.

“Criticism helps us to work more and more. In the league we have made insufficient progress. Like other teams we had problems.

“Now we have to focus on giving our fans an important night that would allow us to finish among the top four in Europe and that would be an important milestone.”

Several Inter players have contracts that expire at the end of the season but Inzaghi played down the significance of that.

“We have several players’ contracts expiring but I see them working daily and working well,” he added.

“Being criticised is part of our job, we have to be good and strong and think about the next match which is now Benfica tomorrow night.”

Benfica is also on a poor run of form having lost its last three matches in all competitions, but Inzaghi is still wary of the Portuguese league leaders.

“We know we have an advantage but it will be a game to be played in the best possible way, against an opponent who is in a downturn in results but not in their game,” Inzaghi said.

“Benfica run a lot and cover the field well. We should be good and make them less dangerous because they are a team that creates a lot.”