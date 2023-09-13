Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE, ARG vs BOL updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch Messi and Co; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

Preview

Following Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers courtesy of Lionel Messi’s freekick, the world champion will face Bolivia in its second qualifier at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.

Watch: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador

Unlike Argentina, Bolivia is coming to the match on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat against Brazil.

When and where will the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier kick-off?

The Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 13th.

How to watch the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

The match can be live streamed on the FIFA+ app and website.

There is no live telecast of the match in India.