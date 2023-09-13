MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Bolivia LIVE, ARG vs BOL updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch Messi and Co; Kick-off at 1:30 AM IST

BOL vs ARG: Follow live updates of the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute update from the clash.

Updated : Sep 13, 2023 00:35 IST

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 07, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
File Photo: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 07, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
File Photo: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Ecuador at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on September 07, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, Bolivia.

  • September 13, 2023 00:19
    Estadio Hernando Siles: A bit on the world’s highest elevated stadium
    Estadio Hernando Siles: A challenge for Messi and Argentina against Bolivia in FIFA World Cup qualifier
  • September 13, 2023 00:10
    Preview

    Following Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador in the start of the FIFA World Cup 26 qualifiers courtesy of Lionel Messi’s freekick, the world champion will face Bolivia in its second qualifier at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz.

    Watch: Messi scores yet another free kick goal as Argentina beats Ecuador

    Unlike Argentina, Bolivia is coming to the match on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat against Brazil.

    When and where will the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier kick-off?

    The Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, September 13th.

    How to watch the Bolivia vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier?

    The match can be live streamed on the FIFA+ app and website.

    There is no live telecast of the match in India.

