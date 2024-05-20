MagazineBuy Print

Croatia squad for EURO 2024: Gvardiol, Kovacic named with Modric as captain

Luka Modric would lead his country at the European Championship as Croatia announced its 26-member squad for the tournament on Monday.

Published : May 20, 2024 17:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Croatia’s Luka Modric in action in his country’s last game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Croatia's Luka Modric in action in his country's last game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Croatia’s Luka Modric in action in his country’s last game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Luka Modric would lead his country at the European Championship as Croatia announced its 26-member squad for the tournament on Monday.

“We are aware of the great expectations and major ambitions. But there’s no pressure. I want Croatia to enjoy football, to see the team performing well, and to see our fans happy and proud,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said, after announcing the squad through a press conference.

FULL CROATIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahče), Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka).
Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Marin Pongračić (Lecce).
Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozović(Al-Nassr), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Luka Sučić (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo).
Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Hajduk), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka).
Reserves: Borna Barišić (Glasgow Rangers), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Lyon), Kristijan Jakić(Augsburg), Dominik Kotarski (PAOK), Toni Fruk (Rijeka), Marin Ljubičić (LASK), Igor Matanović (Karlsruhe), Niko Kristian Sigur (Hajduk), Petar Sučić (Dinamo).

More to follow.

