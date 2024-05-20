Croatia squad for EURO 2024: Gvardiol, Kovacic named with Modric as captain

Luka Modric would lead his country at the European Championship as Croatia announced its 26-member squad for the tournament on Monday.

“We are aware of the great expectations and major ambitions. But there’s no pressure. I want Croatia to enjoy football, to see the team performing well, and to see our fans happy and proud,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said, after announcing the squad through a press conference.

FULL CROATIA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahče), Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka). Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Bayer Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Marin Pongračić (Lecce). Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Marcelo Brozović(Al-Nassr), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Luka Sučić (RB Salzburg), Martin Baturina (Dinamo). Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Hajduk), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka). Reserves: Borna Barišić (Glasgow Rangers), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Lyon), Kristijan Jakić(Augsburg), Dominik Kotarski (PAOK), Toni Fruk (Rijeka), Marin Ljubičić (LASK), Igor Matanović (Karlsruhe), Niko Kristian Sigur (Hajduk), Petar Sučić (Dinamo).

