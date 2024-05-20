Croatia squad for EURO 2024: Gvardiol, Kovacic named with Modric as captain

Luka Modric would lead his country at the European Championship as Croatia announced its 26-member squad for the tournament on Monday.
“We are aware of the great expectations and major ambitions. But there’s no pressure. I want Croatia to enjoy football, to see the team performing well, and to see our fans happy and proud,” Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said, after announcing the squad through a press conference.
FULL CROATIA SQUAD
More to follow.
