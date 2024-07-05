MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Ecuador sacks Spanish coach Sanchez after quarterfinal exit

Copa America 2024: Ecuador reached the last eight for the third time in the last four editions but was knocked out by the defending champions in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1.

Jul 05, 2024

Reuters
Ecuador’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez.
Ecuador’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ecuador’s Spanish coach Felix Sanchez. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ecuador has sacked head coach Felix Sanchez in the wake of Thursday’s Copa America quarterfinal defeat by Argentina, the country’s football federation (FEF) said.

Ecuador reached the last eight for the third time in the last four editions but was knocked out by the defending champions in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1.

The Spaniard, who guided Qatar to its maiden AFC Asian Cup title in 2019, had signed a four-year contract in March last year.

“We thank Felix and his coaching staff for their work and professionalism, and wish him success in his future endeavours,” the FEF said.

ALSO READ | Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez

The 48-year-old coach said after the game that although they had exited the Copa America he was looking forward to September’s World Cup qualifiers where Ecuador are fifth in the standings, adding that he did not want to address his future.

“We managed to advance from the group stage to the knockouts. I have congratulated the players even if we weren’t able to progress,” he told reporters.

“I think they deserve the credit, that is my opinion, but I think that in the next edition of this tournament, we’ll get here with a more experienced team.

“These are very young players. Maybe the results were unfair, but I know that we have to believe in this group of players.”

