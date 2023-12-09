MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition

The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 18:14 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final.
The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFA confirmed the submission of three bids to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 from across three confederations, before the closure of the bidding process.

A joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany has come from Europe, while Mexico and the United States collaborated for another joint bid.

Brazil is the only country with a solo bid.

“FIFA will conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a bid evaluation report,” the organisation said in a statement.

ALSO READ: U.S. and Mexico submit bid to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

The final decision will be made through an open vote at the next FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.

South Africa had planned to bid but withdrew last month after its federation preferred “to present a well-prepared bid for 2031”.

The United States had hosted the 1999 and 2003 editions on its own, while Germany hosted the 2011 event.

The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final.

Related Topics

FIFA /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition
    AFP
  2. A binge eater, a former wrestler, and niece of an Arjuna awardee - Meet India’s gold medallists at IBA junior World Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Krishna, Kunnummal tons guide Kerala past Maharashtra, into quarterfinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition
    AFP
  2. Ireland confirm coach Kenny’s exit after poor Euro campaign
    Reuters
  3. Venezuela federation criticises police after World Cup qualifier in Peru
    Reuters
  4. Organisers accused of negligence over Brazil-Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers brawl
    AFP
  5. US faces Jamaica, Mexico plays Panama in CONCACAF Nations League semis
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition
    AFP
  2. A binge eater, a former wrestler, and niece of an Arjuna awardee - Meet India’s gold medallists at IBA junior World Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Krishna, Kunnummal tons guide Kerala past Maharashtra, into quarterfinals
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Kashvee Gautam goes to GG for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  5. Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment