FIFA Women’s World Cup: Three candidates in contention to host the 2027 edition

FIFA confirmed the submission of three bids to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027 from across three confederations, before the closure of the bidding process.

A joint bid from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany has come from Europe, while Mexico and the United States collaborated for another joint bid.

Brazil is the only country with a solo bid.

“FIFA will conduct a thorough evaluation process, including on-site inspection visits that are due to get underway in February 2024, before publishing its findings in a bid evaluation report,” the organisation said in a statement.

ALSO READ: U.S. and Mexico submit bid to co-host 2027 Women’s World Cup

The final decision will be made through an open vote at the next FIFA Congress in Bangkok on May 17, 2024.

South Africa had planned to bid but withdrew last month after its federation preferred “to present a well-prepared bid for 2031”.

The United States had hosted the 1999 and 2003 editions on its own, while Germany hosted the 2011 event.

The last edition was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August this year, with Spain winning the tournament after beating England in the final.