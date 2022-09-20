Reigning world champion France will be playing in its 16th World Cup. The Qatar World Cup in 2022 will be its seventh successive participation in the competition since the finals in 1998 when the country won its first title.

Didier Deschamp’s France qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of UEFA Group D. It will start its campaign against the winner of the Inter-Continental Playoff 1.

Les Blues have one of the most star-studded squads in world football.

With players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upemecano and Benjamin Pavard (winner of the goal of the tournament in 2018), France has world-class players in every position. Younger players like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will also add depth to the squad.

France had an undefeated qualifying campaign. Out of the eight matches it played, it won five and drew three. It scored 18 goals and conceded just three.

Manager: Didier Deschamps

France's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 66 34 13 19 120 77

When is France playing in the world cup?

November 23 – France vs Australia – 12:30 AM – Al Janoub Stadium ⦿ November 26 – France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM Stadium 974

