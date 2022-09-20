International

FIFA World Cup 2022: France fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Didier Deschamp’s France qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of UEFA Group D. It will start its campaign against the winner of the Inter-Continental Playoff 1.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 19:42 IST
20 September, 2022 19:42 IST
Kylian Mbappe, the FIFA Young Player of the Year in the 2018 World Cup, will be one of the most important strikers to watch out for, in the tournament in Qatar this year.

Kylian Mbappe, the FIFA Young Player of the Year in the 2018 World Cup, will be one of the most important strikers to watch out for, in the tournament in Qatar this year. | Photo Credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Didier Deschamp’s France qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of UEFA Group D. It will start its campaign against the winner of the Inter-Continental Playoff 1.

Reigning world champion France will be playing in its 16th World Cup. The Qatar World Cup in 2022 will be its seventh successive participation in the competition since the finals in 1998 when the country won its first title.

Didier Deschamp’s France qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of UEFA Group D. It will start its campaign against the winner of the Inter-Continental Playoff 1.

Les Blues have one of the most star-studded squads in world football.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

With players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upemecano and Benjamin Pavard (winner of the goal of the tournament in 2018), France has world-class players in every position. Younger players like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will also add depth to the squad.

France had an undefeated qualifying campaign. Out of the eight matches it played, it won five and drew three. It scored 18 goals and conceded just three.

Manager: Didier Deschamps

France's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
6634131912077

When is France playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 – France vs Australia – 12:30 AM – Al Janoub Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 – France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 30 – Tunisia vs France – 8:30 PM – Education City Stadium
Where can I watch France’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream France’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us