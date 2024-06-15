Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Who is Milos Kerkez? Youngest player to play for Hungary in Euros in 60 years

Hungary and Switzerland clash in their opening Group A match at the Euro 2024 RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

At just 20 years and 221 days old, Milos Kerkez became the youngest player to appear for Hungary at the Euros in 60 years.

The youngest player played for Hungary, Zoltan Varga played in the Euro 1964 against Spain at the age 19 years 171 days.