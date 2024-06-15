MagazineBuy Print

Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Who is Milos Kerkez? Youngest player to play for Hungary in Euros in 60 years

At just 20 years and 221 days old, Milos Kerkez became the youngest player to appear for Hungary at the Euros in 60 years.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 18:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Milos Kerkez debuts for Hungary in Euro 2024.
Milos Kerkez debuts for Hungary in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Milos Kerkez debuts for Hungary in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

