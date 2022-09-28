Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position as top international goalscorer in men’s football with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with a brace against Jamaica and took his goal tally to 90 in 164 appearances- second highest among active goalscorers but third in the all-time list behind Ronaldo and Iran’s Ali Daei who has 109 goals in 148 appearances.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fifth spot with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals.