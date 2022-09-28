International

Top 15 international goalscorers in men’s football: Ronaldo on top; Messi, Chhetri in second and third

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina’s Lionel Messi and India’s Sunil Chhetri form the top three active international goalscorers list.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 11:05 IST
(From L-R): Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Lionel Messi of Argentina and Sunil Chhetri of India.

(From L-R): Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, Lionel Messi of Argentina and Sunil Chhetri of India. | Photo Credit: AFP/PTI

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his position as top international goalscorer in men’s football with 117 goals in 191 appearances.

Lionel Messi marked his 100th international win with a brace against Jamaica and took his goal tally to 90 in 164 appearances- second highest among active goalscorers but third in the all-time list behind Ronaldo and Iran’s Ali Daei who has 109 goals in 148 appearances.

Indian captain Sunil Chhetri shares the fifth spot with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas with 84 goals.

*- denotes players who are still active

