One dead, dozens injured in stampede ahead of Iraq-Oman Arabian Gulf Cup final

One person has been killed, and dozens more have been injured in a stampede before the Arabian Gulf Cup final between Iraq and Oman at Basra International Stadium, also known as Palm Trunk Stadium, in the southern city of Basra, Iraq.

According to media reports, at least 27 people had been suffocated and sustained injuries during the mishap.

Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the 60000-seat stadium in Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the rare home international match between Iraq and Oman which was due to kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

The accident happened despite the Ministry of Interior spokesperson Major General Khaled Al-Mahna urging fans to avoid the stadium.

“We call upon the fans who do not have tickets not to gather in front of the sports city gates, in order to preserve their lives,” Al-Muhanna said to Earth News.

“The security forces are present and alert for any emergency,” he added, pointing, “there are other areas to watch the match on the giant screens that have been provided.”