MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Is Lionel Messi playing in Copa America 2024?

Messi won the title in 2021 and is the defending champion of the title. The Argentine also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is in firing form at the international stage.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 08:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Lionel Messi will play for Argentina in Copa America 2024.
File Photo: Lionel Messi will play for Argentina in Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Lionel Messi will play for Argentina in Copa America 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Lionel Messi has been included in the provisional squad and will play for Argentina in the 2024 Copa America.

Messi won the title in 2021 and is the defending champion of the title. The Argentine also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is in firing form at the international stage.

Messi has made 180 appearances for Argentina and has had 106 goals and 56 assists.

In Copa America 2021, Messi was the joint top-scorer with Colombia’s Luis Diaz (4 goals) and had also provided five assists. He contributed nine out of the 13 goals Argentina scored and won the ‘golden ball’ of the tournament.

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Adapting to conditions is a mark of good batsmanship, says Suryakumar Yadav
    PTI
  2. Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Is Lionel Messi playing in Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Adapting to conditions is a mark of good batsmanship, says Suryakumar Yadav
    PTI
  2. Euro 2024 Group F points table: Turkey tops standings despite Portugal beating Czechia 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Croatia vs Albania LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Francisco Conceicao, the scorer of the winning goal in Portugal vs Czechia at Euro 2024? 
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Portugal’s goal ruled off-side with Cristiano Ronaldo at the centre of it?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment