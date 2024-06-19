Is Lionel Messi playing in Copa America 2024?

The 48th edition of the Copa America will get underway on June 20 with the USA set to host the tournament.

The tournament will have 10 teams from South America and six from the North America taking part, with the final set to take place on July 14 in Florida.

Lionel Messi has been included in the provisional squad and will play for Argentina in the 2024 Copa America.

Messi won the title in 2021 and is the defending champion of the title. The Argentine also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is in firing form at the international stage.

Messi has made 180 appearances for Argentina and has had 106 goals and 56 assists.

In Copa America 2021, Messi was the joint top-scorer with Colombia’s Luis Diaz (4 goals) and had also provided five assists. He contributed nine out of the 13 goals Argentina scored and won the ‘golden ball’ of the tournament.