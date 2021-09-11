ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC signs goalkeeper Abhinav Mulagada

Hyderabad FC has signed 16-year-old, city-born goalkeeper Abhinav Mulagada for the reserve team for the coming ISL season.

HFC scouted Abhinav during the local trials conducted in April.

"As all youngsters, I've always wanted to play for a big club like Hyderabad FC from my hometown. I'm excited to deliver on the pitch and honoured to wear these colours,” said Abhinav after completing the formalities.

!



Bachupally-resident Abhinav Mulagada signs long-term deal with Hyderabad FC.



The Goalkeeper becomes first local lad to sign professionally for the club. #WelcomeAbhinav # #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/qrgH9Y4T9w — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 11, 2021

The youngster, who became the first Hyderabad-based player to sign on professional terms with HFC, started with Senrab FC (London) as a young footballer in 2014 and was involved in Sunday league football at a young age.

READ: ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal extends Sourav Das contract, signs Songpu Singsit

Abhinav spent time at the Leyton Orient academy in London, before spending six months at the Chelsea Academy U15s at the Cobham Training ground under Yves Ma-Kalambay in 2016 and 2017.

The 6-foot tall young talent also trained with the West Ham United academy in 2017-18 before moving to India and joining ATK’s youth teams, where he trained under former India keeper Tanumoy Basu.

“The youngest and the tallest goalkeeper we scouted during the local trials, Abhinav is a part of the squad for the Durand Cup and he has a great chance to showcase his talent,” reserve ream Head Coach Shameel Chembakath said.

“Our focus is on developing homegrown talent and Abhinav now has the opportunity to prove himself,” he said.