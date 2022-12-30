Football

ISL 2022-23: Peter Hartley parts way with Jamshedpur FC

Hartley, who made 47 appearances for the side, was a central figure last season as he captained the Red Miners to the League Winners’ Shield.

30 December, 2022 21:26 IST
Hartley, who began his career with Sunderland, joined the ISL side in 2020 and scored six times for it.

Hartley, who began his career with Sunderland, joined the ISL side in 2020 and scored six times for it.

English Defender Peter Hartley left Jamshedpur FC, by mutual consent, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Friday. 

“Jamshedpur FC and Peter Hartley have parted ways by mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his dedicated years to the club and wish him the very best for the future,” the club said in a social media release.

Jamshedpur has struggled to maintain the standards it set last season, having won just one game in the first half of this ISL campaign.

