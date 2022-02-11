Ahmed Jahouh signs new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC

Ahmed Jahouh has signed a new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC. Jahouh will be at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 33-year-old Moroccan played a pivotal role in Mumbai City’s triumph in the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL in 2020-21. The midfielder scored three goals and 11 assists in 33 games for the club.

‘One of the easiest decisions’

“For me, staying on at Mumbai City was one of the easiest decisions I’ve had to make. I’ve enjoyed my football in the last 18 months - we had a hugely successful season last year and I am proud to have been a part of a piece of history of this club,” Jahouh said.

Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset and went on to play for various clubs such as Moghreb Tetouan, Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat before joining FC Goa in 2017.

Head coach Des Buckingham said, “Jahouh has been one of the most consistent and influential players in the ISL. His experience, technical ability and game intelligence are complimented with being a fantastic person with great characteristics.”