ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC needs a positive approach to improve on last season - Marquez

Hyderabad FC needs to adopt a positive approach in the new season of the Indian Super League to improve on last season’s performance, head coach Manolo Marquez said on Thursday.

In a virtual media briefing from Goa, Marquez said the objective for his team would be to perform “much better” than last season. “I feel it was a story of missed chances in some big games. But overall it was a fantastic performance,” he said, reflecting on the 2020-21 ISL season.

“We played good football and will definitely try to be much better this time around as the season is filled with full of possibilities. The target will be of course to win every game like the opponents too wish,” he said with a big smile.

Marquez said the game against Chennai would be a tough one. “Yes, all our players are available as of now,” he said about his team.

“Rohit Danu will be one of the most important players for us. He is just 19 and a very smart player,” he said.

“The key to be a successful manager or coach is to have the passion and for the players to have the right kind of mental toughness. You have to be strong to brush aside the few disappointments that come your way like feeling down after missing a couple of consecutive passes on the field,” Marquez said.

“The rule of each team must comprise four foreign players and seven Indian players is good for the young Indian talent. Indian football has plenty of talented youngsters as was evident when many from the Hyderabad FC also went on to represent India in the Asian-level championships,” Marquez said.

Marquez welcomed the prospect of playing in front of fans and empty stands, saying it would be “a different ball game.”