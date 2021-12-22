ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad looks to continue unbeaten run as it takes on East Bengal

Hyderabad FC will be aiming to improve its position in the league standings when it meets the bottom most resident SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture at Bambolim on Thursday. The Hyderabad franchise has been a greatly improved side maintaining an unbeaten streak of five matches. A win against East Bengal will hoist Hyderabad, currently on 11 points from six matches, to the second spot behind reigning champion Mumbai City FC (on 15 from seven).

Hyderabad FC’s current form is based on the nice balance it has displayed between attack and defence. The combination of the Australian Joel Chianese and Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche in the attack has been quite incisive and helped the team notch up three wins so far. Defensively, Hyderabad has been equally good, conceding just five goals in six league matches.

“We will try to win but we won't see the opponents as being placed in the bottom. It is true that SC East Bengal is not in the best of form but the three draws they have got this season came against teams in the top half of the table,” said the Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez.

An injury-riddled East Bengal, which is on an 11-match winless streak (including the last four matches in the previous season), will have to do something extraordinary to turn things around. “In the seven matches we have played, we conceded silly goals. The decision making has not been up to the mark,” said East Bengal coach Jose Manuel Diaz.