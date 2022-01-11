ISL 2021-22 ISL 2021-22 ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal becomes first ISL side to start all-Indian XI Rennedy Singh, who served as the interim head-coach after the exit of Manolo Diaz fielded the side for the last time after which Mario Rivera, the new head-coach, is set to take over. Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 22:16 IST Rennedy said that his intentions to continue with the side was not absolutely clear and will be clarified after discussions with the team officials in the coming days. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 22:16 IST SC East Bengal played an all-Indian side against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, in what was the first time for an ISL side to do so in the league's history. In his final game as @sc_eastbengal's interim head coach, @RenedySingh has named an all-Indian playing XI, 1st time ever in #HeroISL history! #JFCSCEB #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/JyoQCzKgPO— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 11, 2022 Rennedy Singh, who served as the interim head-coach after the exit of Manolo Diaz fielded the side for the last time after which Mario Rivera, the new head-coach, is set to take over.Rennedy, however, said that his intentions to continue with the side was not absolutely clear and will be clarified after discussions with the team officials in the coming days. RELATED | ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC 1-0 SC East Bengal Highlights: Pandita's goal powers JFC to top of the table SC East Bengal played three matches under Singh and the 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC was the only won it lost.The Red-and-gold Brigade remains at the bottom of the league table with sic points from 11 games and plays FC Goa nest on January 19. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :