ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal becomes first ISL side to start all-Indian XI

SC East Bengal played an all-Indian side against Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, in what was the first time for an ISL side to do so in the league's history.

Rennedy Singh, who served as the interim head-coach after the exit of Manolo Diaz fielded the side for the last time after which Mario Rivera, the new head-coach, is set to take over.

Rennedy, however, said that his intentions to continue with the side was not absolutely clear and will be clarified after discussions with the team officials in the coming days.

SC East Bengal played three matches under Singh and the 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC was the only won it lost.

The Red-and-gold Brigade remains at the bottom of the league table with sic points from 11 games and plays FC Goa nest on January 19.