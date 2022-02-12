ISL: Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia leaves Hyderabad FC

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC have parted ways with Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia.

It was a mutual termination of the contract, as the Spaniard had to return home urgently due to personal reasons.

Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez’s men. "Everyone at the club conveys our best wishes to him," HFC said in a statement.