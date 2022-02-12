ISL 2021-22

ISL: Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia leaves Hyderabad FC

It was a mutual termination of the contract, as the Spaniard had to return home urgently due to personal reasons.

12 February, 2022 15:44 IST

Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez’s men.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC have parted ways with Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia.

Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez’s men. "Everyone at the club conveys our best wishes to him," HFC said in a statement.

