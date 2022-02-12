Football ISL 2021-22 ISL 2021-22 ISL: Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia leaves Hyderabad FC It was a mutual termination of the contract, as the Spaniard had to return home urgently due to personal reasons. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 15:44 IST Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez’s men. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 15:44 IST Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC have parted ways with Spanish midfielder Edu Garcia. It was a mutual termination of the contract, as the Spaniard had to return home urgently due to personal reasons.READ| ISL roundup: Transfers and sackings galore Garcia featured in 11 games this season, scoring twice and bagging two assists for Manolo Marquez’s men. "Everyone at the club conveys our best wishes to him," HFC said in a statement. Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :