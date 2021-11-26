ISL 2021: FC Goa's Dheeraj Singh named in 2021 AFC Champions League Team of the Season

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh has been included in the 2021 AFC Champions League Team of the Season for his impressive performances in FC Goa’s campaign earlier in the year.

FC Goa, which was the first-ever Indian club to take part in the group stages of the AFC Champions League, did not progress beyond the group stage but made a mark with some brave and notable performances. The Gaurs drew three matches and lost as many but kept two clean sheets during the campaign.

Dheeraj, who was part of the India U-17 team at the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup, produced a string of fine saves throughout the tournament. He made 26 saves that included a save from the penalty spot and had an overall save percentage of 86.2.

“The saves from Dheeraj were very good. He needs to improve in his passing because our style is to build up (from the back). He was playing in the national team for the U-17. He was in the Indian Super League playing so much. Now, everybody knows he is a very good goalkeeper. It is amazing to work with Dheeraj,” coach Ferrando had spoken about his goalkeeper during the AFC Champions League campaign.

Dheeraj is FC Goa's first-choice goalkeeper in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) season and will play a crucial role in the side's bid to win a first-ever title.