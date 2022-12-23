ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad cruises to 3-0 win against Bengaluru FC

Hyderabad FC (HFC) outplayed Bengaluru FC (BFC) 3-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday to go to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

HFC striker Ogbeche had a great outing and was involved in the first two goals. After a dull opening session, HFC went ahead through a clever free-kick routine. Instead of taking a shot at goal, Halicharan Narzary provided a quick pass to a darting Ogbeche. From just outside the box, the former Paris Saint-Germain player struck it sweetly with his right foot to defeat BFC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh.

HFC doubled its lead a minute before half-time. Narzary floated a cross into the danger zone, allowing Ogbeche to rise high for a header. BFC defender Sandesh Jhingan attempted to clear it off the line, but could only deflect it in.

In the 90th minute, the small home crowd was completely silenced when an unmarked Joel Chianese tapped in a pass from Abdul Rabeeh.

It was yet another disappointing day for BFC, which fell to a seventh defeat in 11 matches. BFC dominated possession, but barely created chances. Simon Grayson’s men looked good in attack on just one occasion, when Sunil Chhetri took a shot from close range. HFC goalkeeper Gurmeet, however, closed the gap at the far post to make the save.

HFC (25 points) replaced Mumbai City (24 points) on top of the pile. Mumbai City, however, has a match in hand..