HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad thrashes NorthEast United 6-1, Siverio scores brace

Javier Siverio scored a brace as Hyderabad FC beat NorthEast United FC 6-1 in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The Bartholomew Ogbeche-led side pumped in five goals and was aided by an own goal from NorthEast as the home side vanquished the visitor to reclaim the top spot.

Having won nine games from 12 matches, Hyderabad finished the calendar year on top of the points table with 28 points. While Siverio scored two goals, Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia, Joel Chianese found the back of the net once for the table-toppers.

Hyderabad started in an attacking fashion and came out all guns blazing as Siverio found the back of the net early. The home side doubled the lead soon through Herrera and found the back of the net for the third time to leave NorthEast gasping for breath.

Akash Mishra made a fine run down the left as Ogbeche collected the pass and smashed it straight to the keeper resulting in a corner. Siverio then converted it into a goal to give Hyderabad the lead in the eighth minute.

There was no stopping for the home side as Herrera, assisted by Nikhil Poojary, scored the second goal in the 24th minute by smashing the ball low to the far end of the post as a diving Mirshad Koottappunna failed to stop Hyderabad from taking a 2-0 lead.

The crowd was up for a goal-fest on a festive night as six minutes later, amidst the songs and acoustic chants, Onaindia smashed a free kick to make it three goals within the first half an hour of play.

Although stunned by the ruthless attack, NorthEast kept its hopes alive as it pulled one back when an unmarked Aaron Evans collected the ball inside the box and slotted in the goal to reduce the deficit.

The second half saw Hyderabad breaking through the porous NorthEast defence straightaway as Siverio tapped in a low cross in the 73rd minute to score his second goal of the match.

Four minutes later, Chianese got his name on the scorecard by scoring the fifth goal for his side. It turned out to be a nightmare for the NorthEast goalkeeper as after conceding five goals from his opponents, Mirshad was left baffled when Gaurav Bora headed the ball in to spark celebrations in the yellow dugout and bemuse his own camp.