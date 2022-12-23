News

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin has uphill battle against in-form Mumbai City

When Mumbai City FC squares off against Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) fixture on Saturday, it will be hoping to continue its outstanding form in the tournament.

Shayan Acharya
23 December, 2022 21:05 IST
Mumbai City FC players celebrate a goal against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata in India on 16th December 2022.

Coming on the back of a 0-3 win against East Bengal in an away fixture, the Islanders will once again be pinning their hopes on Greg Stewart and Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Mumbai City had thumped Chennaiyin 6-2 in its previous outing, earlier this season, and at the Mumbai Football Arena, the visiting team will be hoping to put up a tough fight. However,

Chennaiyin will be without its Dutch midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati and Kwame Karikari, while there are no injury concerns for the home team.

Placed seventh in the league table with 14 points from 10 matches, Chennaiyin has an opportunity to bounce back in the tournament and stay alive in the knockout race. But for that, it must overcome the jitters and play to its strengths.

The two teams have faced each other on 17 occasions, with Mumbai City emerging victorious eight times.

This time, too, the Des Buckingham-coached side has been unstoppable, with 24 points on the board. With a well-oiled unit at its disposal, the team hopes to keep the momentum going in front of the home crowd.

