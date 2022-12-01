ISL 2022-23: Pereyra Diaz double gives Mumbai City 4-1 win over FC Goa

The Indian Super League’s Konkan derby turned into a one-sided affair with Mumbai City FC thumping FC Goa 4-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday.

Coming into the fixture on the back of contrasting results, it was a promising start by Goa as an unmarked Alvaro Vazquez ran through the centre with a long ball supplied from the wing, but failed to go past Mumbai FC custodian Phurba Lachenpa.

Thereafter, Mumbai dominated the game with Jorge Pereyra Diaz scoring a brace, while Lallianzuala Chhangte and Alberto Noguera scored one apiece.

In the 16th minute, making the most of a touch pass from Greg Stewart, Diaz placed the ball in the second post to guide Mumbai to its first goal.

FC Goa equalised six minutes later as Islanders’ goalie Lachenpa failed to collect a Iker Guarrotxena left-footed shot.

With scores levelled, Mumbai City FC took a lead in the 43rd minute as Lalengmawia Ralte intercepted the ball in his half and passed on a long through ball for Channgte, who swiftly cut in and out to shoot on the top-left corner.

FC Goa’s woes continued in the second half as Diaz netted his second goal and even before the visiting team could settle in, Noguera scored a screamer of a goal from outside the box. He shot to the first post and despite 10 men on the defence, it managed to find the back off the net.

Making matters worse, FC Goa was down to 10-men as Edu Bedia was given the marching orders in the 79th minute.