ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City beats Chennaiyin 2-1, stays top of points table

Mumbai City FC continued its unbeaten run in the Indian Super League as it defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday to remain on top of the points table.

Though Chennaiyin FC dominated quite a bit of the first half and opened the score in the 34th minute with Petar Sliskovic scoring his sixth goal of the season, Lallianzuala Chhangte helped Mumbai City FC equalise four minutes later.

Coming on the back of a 0-3 win against East Bengal in an away fixture, the Mumbai outfit looked jittery initially as Chennaiyin FC played a lot of passes and built up from the back.

As the game progressed, the Islanders slowly found their mojo with the score 1-1 at half-time. Mumbai City FC looked rejuvenated in the second half and took lead in the 57th minute, as the seasoned Greg Stewart scored from six yards. It was a great movement from the left wing with Bipin Singh passing it inside the box and Stewart making no mistake in keeping his shot on goal.

Chennaiyin, however, had a chance of equalising within a few minutes as Barretto dragged it back towards the edge of the box, but the shot by Anirudh Thapa, who came in as a substitute for Sourav Das, went wide.

Mumbai City FC, too, had the opportunity of extending its lead, as Ahmed Jahouh took a freekick and passed it on to Stewart, who tried to pass the ball square but it was too close to Chennaiyin goalie Samik Mitra.

In the 78th minute, a Fallou Diagne shot was well saved by Mumbai custodian Phurba Lachenpa.

After being thumped 2-6 in its previous outing, earlier this season, Chennaiyin hoped for a turnaround, but it was another disappointing show by the Marina Machans.

Result

Mumbai City FC 2 (Lallianzuala Chhangte 38’, Greg Stewart 57’) beat Chennaiyin FC 1 (Petar Sliskovic 34’).