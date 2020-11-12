Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan FC removes three stars from jersey, adds ‘champions’ tag Mohun Bagan fans had, earlier, protested after a promo video had shown the jersey with ‘three stars’, depicting ATK’s ISL treble in 2014, 2016 and 2020. PTI Kolkata 12 November, 2020 21:17 IST ATK Mohun Bagan FC's 2020-21 home jersey. - Twitter PTI Kolkata 12 November, 2020 21:17 IST ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday unveiled its jersey for the upcoming season with a ‘Champions’ tag embossed below the team logo.Mohun Bagan fans, earlier, had created quite a stir on social media after a promotional video showed the green-and-maroon jersey with ‘three stars’, depicting ATK’s ISL treble in 2014, 2016 and 2020.“It is in honour of the two victorious clubs and their triumphs last season in their respective leagues,” ATKMB posted a statement on their official Twitter handle.The home jersey will feature the green and home stripes, “paying homage to the iconic colours”, it stated. Paying homage to the iconic Green and Maroon colours, we present to you the #ATKMohunBagan Primary Jersey for the 2020-21 season! ❤#JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/H8fHBvsokc— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 12, 2020 “The home and away kits of our now unified club are a continuation of Mohun Bagan’s great history.“In the colours that are now synonymous with the glorious club, the kits are a celebration of the rich footballing culture and tradition of our passionate Mariners,” the club stated.The away jersey for ATK Mohun Bagan will be a white one with a ‘Green and Maroon’ stripe running down the middle. Dear #Mariners, we aren’t done yet! Presenting our Away Kit for the 2020-21 Season! #ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/JFPkpfcgED— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) November 12, 2020 ATKMBFC kicks off the seventh edition of the ISL against Kerala Blasters on November 20. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos