ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan moves top with goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out a goalless draw in a match of attrition where both teams preferred to sit back and hold their fort in the Indian Super League on Tuesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

There was not much to separate the two teams as they kept their defence tight while trying to pursue a counter-attack every now and then.

ATK Mohun Bagan started with five men at the back and came up with a plan to not give Chennaiyin much room to create chances because the team is used to play well in the wings.

Despite that, CFC had its first opening in the fifth minute when skipper Rafael Crivellaro played a one-two with Jakub Sylvestr with the latter sending in a final through ball to the captain.

MATCH BLOG | ISL 2020-21 highlights: Chennaiyin FC, ATK Mohun Bagan play out 0-0 draw

However, the Brazilian, shooting with his weaker right foot, could only find the goalkeeper at the near post. He would have been better off passing it to Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Within moments, Crivellaro was once again in action, and this time he found Chhangte with a cross from the right only for the Indian to shoot it wide off the far post.

At the half-hour mark, there was a moment of brilliance from Edu Garcia who sent in a brilliant cross from the right as David Williams ran into the box.

However, the latter’s touch went wide even as he was challenged by Reagan Singh and ATKMB may have felt it should have deserved a penalty.

In the second half, CFC went even more defensive and did its best to keep any potential threat from a pressing Mohun Bagan. Neither team created any significant chances to score. Even when CFC tried its best against the run of play, ATKMB goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja was ready for the task whenever he was threatened.

The Result: Chennaiyin FC 0 drew with ATK Mohun Bagan 0.