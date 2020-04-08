EA Sports FIFA looking to expand its ISL experts community

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League ended with ATK triumphing over Chennaiyin FC in the playoff final to become third-time champion. FC Goa, meanwhile, topped group stage to claim the first-ever league winners' shield and an AFC Champions League slot to top it all.

The country's premier football tournament now features in the FIFA Mobile game as well.

While the football world is temporarily on hold during these unprecedented times, EA Sports FIFA is still looking to increase its community of ISL experts who will be there to share their knowledge.

READ | It's 'Game Over' for the lockdown lethargy!

Are you one of the most knowledgeable fans around? You could be just the person!

An EA Sports Data Reviewer is a dedicated football expert who enjoys researching and reviewing teams and players. With the ability to leave feedback on a wide range of areas, you can help ensure the player and team data is as accurate as possible in FIFA Mobile. This is a voluntary position providing a great opportunity to be part of the world’s most popular sports game. There is no financial compensation.

Click here if you’re interested: EA Sports FIFA 20 Talent Scout official website

Stay in the conversation with FIFA Talent Scout by following: FIFA Talent Scout official Twitter Page