ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC extends deal with youngsters Anuj, Nikhil

Hyderabad FC has extended the contracts of two promising youngsters Anuj Kumar (19) and Nikhil Prabhu (22) ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.

The duo have signed extensions till the end of 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC is clearly banking on youth if the signings of Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes, both aged 20 years, were any hint.

Anuj, an athletic shot-stopper, was part of Hyderabad FC squad in the last season. The youngster spent the latter part of 2019-20 on loan with Indian Arrows. “hope I can remain at the club for years to come and it is now time for me to repay the faith that the club has shown in my abilities,” Anuj said.

Meanwhile, Nikhil, a promising defender who captained Mumbai U-16s at a young age, joined the club last season. “My family is from here and I feel a connection with the club and the city. I am proud to have captained the reserve side last season and am excited to represent a city with such amazing football history,” he said.

Extensions in Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC announced a three-year contract extension with their talented winger, Rahul Kannoly Praveen. The rising star from Thrissur started off by playing for his district and represented the state U-14 team in Kolkata.

"I’m very happy to stay back at the club, one that truly belongs to my home-state and make the best use of this great opportunity to perform at the top and prove myself," said Praveen.