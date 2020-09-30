Football ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC extends deal with youngsters Anuj, Nikhil Hyderabad FC is banking on youngsters for the upcoming Indian Super League. It also signed Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes, both aged 20 years. Team Sportstar Hyderabad 30 September, 2020 17:17 IST Nikhil Prabhu, a promising defender who captained Mumbai U-16s at a young age, joined the club last season. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Hyderabad 30 September, 2020 17:17 IST Hyderabad FC has extended the contracts of two promising youngsters Anuj Kumar (19) and Nikhil Prabhu (22) ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.The duo have signed extensions till the end of 2022-23 season.Hyderabad FC is clearly banking on youth if the signings of Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes, both aged 20 years, were any hint.READ| ISL, Kolkata clubs live happily ever after Anuj, an athletic shot-stopper, was part of Hyderabad FC squad in the last season. The youngster spent the latter part of 2019-20 on loan with Indian Arrows. “hope I can remain at the club for years to come and it is now time for me to repay the faith that the club has shown in my abilities,” Anuj said.Meanwhile, Nikhil, a promising defender who captained Mumbai U-16s at a young age, joined the club last season. “My family is from here and I feel a connection with the club and the city. I am proud to have captained the reserve side last season and am excited to represent a city with such amazing football history,” he said.Extensions in Kerala BlastersKerala Blasters FC announced a three-year contract extension with their talented winger, Rahul Kannoly Praveen. The rising star from Thrissur started off by playing for his district and represented the state U-14 team in Kolkata. "I’m very happy to stay back at the club, one that truly belongs to my home-state and make the best use of this great opportunity to perform at the top and prove myself," said Praveen. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos