Second Genoa player tests positive for COVID-19

Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his teammate Mattia Perin contracted the virus ahead of the side's Serie A trip to Napoli on Sunday.

Denmark international Schone was found to be positive after the Genoa squad underwent a second round of swab tests on Saturday, and he has gone into self-isolation.



READ | ISL, Kolkata clubs live happily ever after

The rest of the Genoa squad were negative and travelled on Sunday morning, after the club postponed its charter flight from Saturday afternoon and spent the night in a hotel to reduce the risk of infection.

Perin's positive test led to Serie A announcing on Saturday that the kick-off of the league match at the San Paolo stadium would be moved to 6pm local time (4pm GMT) instead of 3pm.