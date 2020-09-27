Football Football Second Genoa player tests positive for COVID-19 Lasse Schone was found to be positive after the Genoa squad underwent a second round of swab tests on Saturday, and he has gone into self-isolation. Reuters Rome 27 September, 2020 17:52 IST Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for COVID-19. - Getty Images Reuters Rome 27 September, 2020 17:52 IST Genoa midfielder Lasse Schone has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his teammate Mattia Perin contracted the virus ahead of the side's Serie A trip to Napoli on Sunday.Denmark international Schone was found to be positive after the Genoa squad underwent a second round of swab tests on Saturday, and he has gone into self-isolation.READ | ISL, Kolkata clubs live happily ever after The rest of the Genoa squad were negative and travelled on Sunday morning, after the club postponed its charter flight from Saturday afternoon and spent the night in a hotel to reduce the risk of infection.Perin's positive test led to Serie A announcing on Saturday that the kick-off of the league match at the San Paolo stadium would be moved to 6pm local time (4pm GMT) instead of 3pm. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos