East Bengal in talks with Robbie Fowler for coach role

East Bengal, which was recently inducted into the Indian Supeer League (ISL), has approached Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler to take over as head coach from the upcoming season.

East Bengal is in a race against time to build its squad for the ISL, which will be held in Goa from November 21.

“We have had a series of talks with Fowler but I cannot say ‘yes’ now with responsibility. I can only say Fowler can also be our coach,” Hari Om Bangur, the principal owner of the club told PTI from Dubai.

“(The) coach will decide the players so we will have to appoint him at the earliest. We will make the announcement within a couple of days,” he added. Former Indian footballer Renedy Singh is also likely to join East Bengal as an assistant coach.

When asked if the team's name would be modified, he said East Bengal will be “suffixed by something. We are toying with a few ideas. We want to have our identity. Everything will be clear soon.”

Fowler, the Premier League’s seventh highest goal scorer of all-time with 163 goals to his name, is a product of the Liverpool youth academy. Having made his senior debut in 1993, he became Liverpool's third-highest goal-scorer. He played for the Reds until 2001, before moving to arch-rival Leeds United and then Manchester City.

In his managerial career, Fowler led A-League side Brisbane Roar FC to a fourth place finish last season. He was also at the helm of Thailand’s top division club Muangthong United in the middle of his playing season there and guided the team to the third place.