ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad eyes league double against struggling Jamshedpur

Hyderabad FC will look to maintain its winning momentum when it hosts Jamshedpur FC in an ISL match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli on Saturday.

In an evening 5:30 PM kick-off, Manolo Marquez’s men will eye to complete its first-ever double over Jamshedpur. The last time both sides met, Hyderabad secured a 1-0 away victory in Jamshedpur.

In its last outing against the ATK Mohun Bagan, Bartholomew Obeche scored a late winner in the 86th minute to hand Hyderabad a 1-0 victory and the yellow brigade will look to enthral home fans by securing yet another victory.

With 39 points from 18 matches (12 wins, 3 draws, 3 losses), Hyderabad sits second in the points table behind Mumbai City FC and is the hot favourite to win the match against the 10th-placed Jamshedpur.

Hyderabad, which will play its third game in eight days, has already booked a place in the semifinals and the clash gives the side a chance to try out a few permutations and combinations ahead of the playoffs.

“Jamshedpur has been playing really well in recent games. I think they have found the right balance in the team and have good players with great quality, which makes them a tough side,” said coach Marquez ahead of the clash.

“They are showing the level they have now. They have found their style and system and with this team, they could have been fighting for the playoffs. So, I am sure this will be a difficult game for my side,” he added.

Ogbeche has been in fine form, with eight goals this season and is assisted well with the likes of Borja Herrera, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary forming a formidable attack.

More than the attack, Hyderabad boasts a robust defence with Chinglensana Konsham, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia and Gurmeet Singh forming a chain of watertight defence.

Having secured a playoff berth, Marquez said he might ring in some changes.

“We might play a few players tomorrow, who are not usually in the line-up. But they have been training really well and deserve to play. We want to win tomorrow, and we cannot relax yet. I am sure our players are hungry and will be ready for this tough game,” the Spaniard said.

The clash against Jamshedpur gives Hyderabad an opportunity to end the league stage on a high and test its bench strength ahead of the knockouts.