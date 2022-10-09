ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Victor scores penalty to equalise for HFC

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC lineups Hyderabad FC: Kattimani(GK); Poojary, Odei, Chinglesana, Mohammed; Victor, Sharma; Yasir, Chianese, Narzary; Ogbeche. Mumbai City FC: Phurba(GK); Desai, Griffiths, Fall, Bheke; Rai, Ralte, Stewart; Bipin, Diaz, Chhangte.

Match Preview

Defending champion Hyderabad FC starts its title defence against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, October 09.

Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC will look to start its campaign with a win against Mumbai City FC- runner-up of the Durand Cup 2022 edition and one of ISL’s strongest team, at least on paper.

“I think we are a team with a lot of continuity. I think that is one of the keys to our success in the last two seasons. And of course, we signed some players and they have minutes during the Durand Cup and they took advantage of these minutes,” Marquez said in a pre-match press conference.

Head-to-head record

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC have played six times with both teams winning twice and drawing twice. Hyderabad FC won the last two encounters between the two sides last season.