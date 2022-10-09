ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC LIVE: Victor scores penalty to equalise for HFC

BFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2022-23: Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 09 October, 2022 20:37 IST
Last Updated: 09 October, 2022 20:37 IST
Mumbai City FC players celebrates a goal during match 3 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune in India on 09th October 2022.

Mumbai City FC players celebrates a goal during match 3 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune in India on 09th October 2022. | Photo Credit: Vipin Pawar/Focus Sports/ ISL

BFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2022-23: Live updates from the Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture between Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC lineups
Hyderabad FC: Kattimani(GK); Poojary, Odei, Chinglesana, Mohammed; Victor, Sharma; Yasir, Chianese, Narzary; Ogbeche.
Mumbai City FC: Phurba(GK); Desai, Griffiths, Fall, Bheke; Rai, Ralte, Stewart; Bipin, Diaz, Chhangte.

Match Preview

Defending champion Hyderabad FC starts its title defence against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, October 09. 

Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC will look to start its campaign with a win against Mumbai City FC- runner-up of the Durand Cup 2022 edition and one of ISL’s strongest team, at least on paper.

“I think we are a team with a lot of continuity. I think that is one of the keys to our success in the last two seasons. And of course, we signed some players and they have minutes during the Durand Cup and they took advantage of these minutes,” Marquez said in a pre-match press conference.

Head-to-head record

Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC have played six times with both teams winning twice and drawing twice. Hyderabad FC won the last two encounters between the two sides last season.

Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC: When and where to watch
When does the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?
The Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday, October 09. 
Where can you watch the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match ?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on StarSports and StarSports HD TV channels.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
**Broadcast and streaming details for Indian viewers only**

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us