ISL LIVE: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa - Augusto dropped, Ashique starts for host

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE commentary of Friday's ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

The players are out on the pitch for the Indian national anthem...

Ahead of today's match, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera took to Twitter to express his frustration at the refereeing in the Chennaiyin FC match which saw the Spaniard suspended for the game against Bengaluru FC. Read his full statement here.

What's at stake?

Bengaluru FC needs a win to climb to second in the ISL table while table-topper FC Goa will look to maintain its top spot with 21 points from 10 games, three points above ATK.

Lineups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Juanan, Albert Serran, Rahul Bheke; Nishu Kumar, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh; Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ferran Corominas

Our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda previews Friday's match in Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC will have to be at its best to stop table-topping FC Goa when the two teams meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.

The defending champion has been struggling for goals this season, having netted only 11 times so far, and will be desperate to stop a Goa side that, in contrast, is leading the scoring charts (22). Part of the reason for that goal drought, BFC head coach Carles Cuadrat felt, was the absence of a fit overseas striker -- something other teams did not have to worry about. But the Spaniard was not unduly concerned. "I don't feel we are doing bad work," he said. "We are creating more chances per game than anyone else. It's just a matter of taking those chances."

Manuel Onwu, who has featured in only three matches this season due to injury, is yet to score. The Spaniard is fit to take part in Friday's game but new signing Deshorn Brown will only be ready for the clash against Jamshedpur FC on January 9.

Goa's possession-based, attacking football has a lot of admirers but Cuadrat felt some unpleasant aspects of the side's play had gone unnoticed. "I love the way Goa play. It's a wonderful team. It's very nice to watch any game of football that Goa play. But at the same time, they are clever, taking advantage of some situations that referees should punish. They have four players -- Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues and Ahmed Jahouh -- who a lot of times should get a second yellow card and be out of the game. But maybe because the referees don't understand those kinds of tricks -- which we as professionals can see very very clearly -- they keep playing and playing. They are doing things that are out of the rules but there is no punishment for that," he said.

Goa will miss Sergio Lobera on the touchline after the coach was sent off following his side's win over Chennaiyin FC. Cuadrat defended Lobera's actions -- the two are old friends from their time at FC Barcelona -- but he will have little sympathy for Goa on Friday.