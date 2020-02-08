ISL LIVE ATK vs Odisha FC: Roy Krishna & Co. eye table summit

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's highlights of the ISL 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters at Guwahati.





The teams today have priorities as different as chalk and cheese. ATK has both hands secured firmly around that playoff spot and will look to set that in stone with a spot atop the points table with a win tonight. Odisha, meanwhile, will look to break hearts at the Salt Lake Stadium with a win to stay in contention to make the top four.



Before we head into the game on hand today, take a quick look at the points table and the top goalscorers table



Preview:



Two-time champion ATK has missed the classification stage in the past two seasons and now stands on the verge of realising the objective if it secures a favourable result against Odisha.



Coach Antonio Habas has the reasons to be hopeful as his team goes into the match on the back of three consecutive clean-sheet wins. “I can say that the shape of the team is good and we have been able to find the right balance between attack and defence,” Habas said on the eve of the match.

Roy Krishna's consistent performances has been one of the big reasons behind his team’s recent success. With Edu Garcia and David Williams joining ranks after brief injury lay-offs, ATK’s attack looks even more potent. “Mathematically we still are not in the play-offs and would like to secure that position first,” Habas said.



For Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau, his team needs to regain the rhythm that saw it win four consecutive matches since the 10th matchday. But his side then slipped to consecutive defeats, against defending champion Bengaluru FC and the current leader FC Goa, in its last two matches.



“In this league, there is not a big difference between the teams. If we concentrate, we can win every single game because we know what to do and how to win,” said Gombau. Odisha, which is currently placed sixth with 21 points from 15 matches, needs to get to its best to prevail over ATK, which has won five of its last six outings without conceding a goal.

