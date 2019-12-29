ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City beats resilient Hyderabad, into top four

Two stylish goals by Modou Sougou set up Mumbai City FC on the road to victory in an Indian Super League 2019 home game. Hyderabad FC halved its deficit with a goal in the 86th minute credited to Bobo and chased the equaliser till the end in an action-packed match at the Mumbai Football Arena. A second ball that found the back of the net was disallowed for Hyderabad, with Mumbai registering a hard-earned 2-1 victory, its fourth in ten games.

Highlights | Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC, as it happened



Marcelinho Perira came close to scoring twice for Hyderabad. Wearing the captain's armband in this game, the Brazilian was first hustled by a Pratik Chaudhary charge onto his body and was then was denied by the upright after the goalkeeper was beaten by a looping shot to the far post.



Hyderabad went down fighting, relentlessly trying to get past the rival defence till the final whistle but the equaliser eluded them.



The first goal was the climax of a fast move by the Blues. Subhasish Bose picked out Diego Carlos free and ready on the left. The latter arrived at the goalline with a burst of speed, turned the ball across for Sougou who then slotted a right-footed shot into the right corner. The forward marked his first goal this season with a celebratory run across the half, finding an equally ecstatic Jorge Costa along the way. Sougou’s second was a cool lob high into the left corner from a long pass, beating the goalkeeper with a diagonal volley on the bounce.



Kamaljit Singh, under the visitor's bar, remained on his toes right through the first half. Carlos tested him in the second minute, going wide down the left and cutting in with a curling right-footed shot. Singh was in position to punch the threat, but found himself in a spot under a few minutes later when the Brazilian made a slight mess of a free-kick on the edge of the box. This after Mohammed Larbi, who kicked the ball in, tricked the defence with a sudden twist to roll the ball towards his teammate.



READ : ISL 2019-20: Six matches rescheduled



Mumbai keeper Amrinder Singh escaped punishment when Gurtej Singh and Ashish Rai combined to set up teammate Bobo. The Brazilian popped up in the goalmouth for the header but the ball flew over the bar. The visitor won free-kicks and corner kicks, but could not capaitalise on their chances. Rohit Kumar came closest, finding a floating free-kick from Giles Barnes. However, the ball bounced wide off the left post, leaving the man disappointed.



Hyderabad FC's Bobo threatened to make the going hard for Mumbai City, but fell short in the end. - ISL Media

Kamaljit and Rai combined to thwart another Mumbai onslaught off a corner kick. The latter produced two goalline saves, guarding the post while at it. Kamaljith blocked a try and put himself between the ball nd the goal to prevent the ball from slipping into the net. Mumbai managed a lucky escape later in the second half. Adil Khan's header from a Barnes free kick found the woodwork. Bobo slammed the rebound in, only to find the ball striking teammate Kigalion’s body and bouncing back into play.The win took Mumbai to fourth place after 10 games, while Hyderabad remains at the bottom of the pile with its seventh loss of the season.