ISl 2020-21: It was a professional performance, says SC East Bengal's Fowler

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler sounded a relieved man after his team scored a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha FC to record its first success of the tournament.

“It was a great win and a great way to start the New Year. Hopefully, it will continue. It was a good performance, a professional performance from the team," Fowler said after the match.

ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal bags first win, defeats Odisha FC 3-1

“We are getting better with every match though there’s a lot of work to be done. I have maintained since the beginning that if we keep working in the right direction, the win will come. We also have made a few changes and that have contributed in getting the win eventually,” the East Bengal coach added.

Fowler was also happy that his key players were performing well.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.

“(Anthony) Pilkington was fantastic and Jacques Maghoma probably had his best game so far. Bright (Enobakhare) was a fine addition to the team as he made the game look so simple. In fact, all our players today really did well in getting the win,” Fowler said.

ISL 2020-21 preview: Chennaiyin eyes return to winning ways against out-of-form Hyderabad

The Liverpool FC legend said that rather than sticking to particular formations, East Bengal is trying to adapt to a playing style which is more important for its future.

“We have a way of playing and the players need to get into the format, which we are trying in every match. There are no hard formations that we need to stick to,” he said.