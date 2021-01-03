ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal bags first win, defeats Odisha FC 3-1

SC East Bengal bagged its first win of the Indian Super League when it downed Odisha FC 3-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday. Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma scored a goal each to make it 2-0 for East Bengal in the first half before substitute Bright Enobakhare got the third in the second half. Diego Mauricio then got the consolation goal for Odisha FC late in injury time.

Making a big departure from the shaky starts it made in the previous outings, East Bengal found early success when Anthony Pilkington found the net in the 12th minute. Making his debut for the side, Raju Gaikwad contributed well when he reached the England midfielder unmarked inside the Odisha FC box with a long throw.

Stung by the setback, Odisha made a strong bid for the equalizer but was unfortunate not getting the break as East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder made two outstanding saves. The first one in the 17th minute stopped a header from Odisha forward Manuel Onwu, while the second denied the other Odisha attacker Mauricio, who fired a sharp header on a Shubham Sarangi throw. The Kolkata side doubled the lead as Maghoma got his act right in the 39th minute. The Congolese attacking midfielder produced a nice solo effort to make it the best move of the match.

Odisha tried to comeback after the break, and came close to scoring twice but the woodwork prevented Onwu and Mauricio from finding the target within the first quarter of the second half. East Bengal rebounded strongly and got its third in the 88th minute when its new signing and Nigeria striker, Bright Enobakhare, found the net off the very first opportunity coming his way.

THE RESULT: SC East Bengal 3 (Anthony Pilkington 12', Jacques Maghoma 39', Bright Enobakhare 88') beat Odisha FC 1 (Diego Mauricio 90+3').