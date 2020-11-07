Football ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Steven Taylor to lead Odisha FC Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor will be the captain of Odisha FC in the seventh season of the Indian Super League. Team Sportstar Kolkata 07 November, 2020 20:28 IST Before joining Odisha FC, Taylor was the captain of New Zealand’s Wellington Phoenix FC which competes in the A-League. - TWITTER Team Sportstar Kolkata 07 November, 2020 20:28 IST Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor will be the captain of Odisha FC in the seventh season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Saturday.READ| ISL 2020-21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando wary of injuries “As you already must have noticed in the training sessions, his intent to mentor the young players, commanding presence and winning mentality shall help the team enormously," said OFC head coach Stuart Baxter.READ| I-League 2020-21 to start on January 9 - AIFF “We have to stand by each other and be there for each other on and off the field,” said Taylor.OFC will meet Hyderabad FC on November 23 in its first match. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos