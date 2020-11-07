ISL 2020-21: Steven Taylor to lead Odisha FC

Former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor will be the captain of Odisha FC in the seventh season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Saturday.

“As you already must have noticed in the training sessions, his intent to mentor the young players, commanding presence and winning mentality shall help the team enormously," said OFC head coach Stuart Baxter.

“We have to stand by each other and be there for each other on and off the field,” said Taylor.

OFC will meet Hyderabad FC on November 23 in its first match.